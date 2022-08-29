'Tharoor contemplating contesting for Congress chief's post, to take final call soon': Sources

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is exploring the possibility of running for the post of Congress president though he is yet to take a final call on it, sources said.

They said he has not made up his mind but could take a call on it soon.

While Tharoor declined to comment on whether he would throw his hat into the ring, he has written an article for the Malayalam daily 'Mathrubhumi' calling for a "free and fair" election.

In the article, he has said ideally the party should have announced elections also for the dozen seats on the CWC itself which are supposed to be elected.

"Allowing members of the party drawn from the AICC and PCC delegates to determine who will lead the party from these key positions, would have helped legitimize the incoming set of leaders and give them a credible mandate to lead the party," said Tharoor, who was among the group of 23 leaders who wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking organisational reforms.

"Still, electing a fresh president is a start towards the revitalisation the Congress badly needs,” the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

Tharoor said the election also has other beneficial effects -- for instance, "we have seen the global interest in the British Conservative Party during their recent leadership race, a phenomenon we already witnessed in 2019, when a dozen candidates contested to replace Theresa May, and Boris Johnson emerged on top".

Replicating a similar scenario for the Congress will similarly increase the national interest in the party and galvanise more voters towards the Congress party once again, he said in the article.

"For this reason, I hope that several candidates come forward to present themselves for consideration. Putting forward their visions for the party and the nation will surely stir public interest," he wrote.

While the party as a whole is in need of renewal, the most urgent leadership position that needs to be filled is naturally that of the Congress president, Tharoor said.

Given the current state of the party, the perception of crisis and the national picture, whoever assumes the mantle of president will undoubtedly need to achieve the twin goals of energising the Congress party workers and inspiring the voters.

"He or she should have a plan to fix what ails the party, as well as a vision for India. After all, a political party is an instrument to serve the country, not an end in itself," he said.

"Either way, a free and fair election process would be a healthy way to go about settling the issue. It would legitimise the mandate being offered to the incoming president," he said.

On the recent exit of party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tharoor wrote that the latest in a steady spate of departures has been fuelling incessant media speculation and a daily dose of obituaries for the party.

In turn, the Congress worker, who has already had to contend with the disappointment of the recent election results, risks further demoralisation, he said.

"The exit of valued colleagues does not help. I personally regret these departures, because I would have wanted these friends to stay in the party and continue to fight to reform it," he said.

"As a signatory of the so-called 'G-23' letter, I should say that it reflected concerns building up over many months among party members and well-wishers who wanted a re-energised Congress. These concerns were about the party's functioning not its ideology or values. Our only intention was to strengthen and revive the party, not to divide or weaken it," Tharoor wrote.

Facing internal upheaval, the Congress on Sunday announced that the election for its president would be held on October 17, asserting that it is the only party in the country which follows such a democratic exercise.

The result will be declared on October 19.

The notification for the election will be issued on September 22, while the filing of nomination would begin on September 24 and continue till September 30.

At the press conference where the party announced the schedule, AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said, "Anybody can contest the election. It is an open election."

The CWC meeting came amid several leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, having publicly exhorted Rahul Gandhi to return as the party chief.

However, uncertainty and suspense continue on the issue.

Several party insiders say Rahul Gandhi is persisting with his stance that he will not be the AICC president.

Gehlot on Wednesday had sought to play down reports about him being the frontrunner for the Congress president's post and said efforts will be made till the last minute to persuade Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party again.

Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress president after the party suffered its second consecutive defeat in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Sonia Gandhi who took over the reins of the party again as interim president had also offered to quit in August 2020 after an open revolt by a section of leaders, referred to as G-23, but the CWC had urged her to continue.

Meanwhile, Azad Monday said the "ailing" party needs medicines which are being provided by compounders instead of doctors.

Days after quitting the party, he claimed its foundation has turned very weak and the organisation can fall anytime but the Congress leadership doesn't have the time to set things right.

The former Congress leader also alleged that Rahul Gandhi does not have the aptitude or interest in politics.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, Azad claimed that the leadership being projected in states is making party members leave instead of uniting them.

Asserting that he belonged to the Congress ideology and never wanted to quit the organisation with which he grew from his student days, Azad claimed that he was "forced out" of the party.

He stressed that he will not join the BJP as it will not help his politics in Jammu and Kashmir.

The former Congress leader said that he would soon set up a new party in Jammu and Kashmir as the assembly elections could be announced anytime.

"I can only give my best wishes to the Congress, but it needs medicines more than my wishes. And, these medicines are being provided by compounders instead of doctors and there is a need for specialists," Azad told reporters.

"The leadership has no time for setting things right in the party. The Congress is providing such leaders in states and promoting those who are making people quit rather than uniting them with the party," he alleged.

The party's foundation has turned very weak and the organisation can fall anytime, Azad claimed while citing it as a reason why he and some leaders quit the Congress now.

"There are people who do clerical work in the Congress and do plants against leaders," he said while attacking those who have attacked him in the organisation.

"I have been forced to leave my home as we were not heard within."

Azad took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying it was the former Congress chief who hugged Modi in Parliament and thus it was he who was "entangled" with the prime minister.

"The BJP cannot help me in politics in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP has a separate constituency. Those spreading such misinformation are playing into the BJP's hands and this is Congress propaganda against me," he claimed.

On post-poll alliance, Azad said there are other parties also and the new organisation can align with them too.

Continuing his attack on Rahul Gandhi, he said, "It seems he does not have the aptitude for politics. We tried to make him a leader and made many efforts in this regard."

Azad also said he used to think Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "crude man" as he had no children but he displayed humanity while recalling a terror-related incident during his speech in Rajya Sabha when he turned emotional.

Recalling Modi in tears in the Rajya Sabha during the former Congress MP's farewell, he said the prime minister broke down on remembering the tragic incident and not for each other.

But that speech during his retirement was given a different twist by some "illiterate" Congressmen, Azad claimed.

"One should understand the context of Modi's speech. He did not speak about me, he was talking about an incident."

Azad said Modi is merely an excuse and they were riling ever since he and 22 other Congressmen wrote to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020.

After that letter, there have been many meetings and "we put forth our views before Sonia Gandhi but none of our suggestions was implemented".

He also questioned the DNA of those who put question marks on him and accused those leaders in the Congress of conspiring and "planting news" against party leaders and thus weakening the organisation.

Hitting back, Congress accused Azad of indulging in "treachery" and said he was "diminishing himself" further.

"After such a long career, courtesy entirely the party, he's been tasked to slander by giving interviews indiscriminately. Mr Azad diminishes himself further."

"What's he afraid of that he's justifying his treachery every minute? He can be easily exposed but why stoop to his level," Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Azad alleged that Congress is "sinking" further every day and people are quitting the organisation, as they are feeling so frustrated that they are looking for any small alternative.

"We will set up a small unit in Jammu and Kashmir soon," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister replied to a question on his future prospects.

He, however, clarified that he has not chalked out his national-level plans yet which will be formulated in the coming days.

Terming his resignation letter only a "tip of the iceberg", Azad indicated that he will continue to attack the organisation.

Azad also said that he did not sleep for six days before and after writing the G-23 letter because "we gave blood for the party" but it is "saddening to see that people in the Congress are useless that they do not know about us".

Azad was a CWC member and part of the group of 23 dissident leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 seeking large-scale reforms and an organisational overhaul, including elections at all levels.

He said his respect for Sonia Gandhi is the same as was 30 years ago and it is the same for Rahul Gandhi since he belongs to the family of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Ninety per cent of leaders had left the party and only his group was left, Azad claimed, adding ex-MLAs and former ministers have all come with him, otherwise they would also have left and joined the BJP or others.

