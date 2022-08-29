Treasure of gold coins, jewellery found near mofussil house in MP's Dhar district

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A treasure trove of antique gold coins, jewellery and a rare metallic urn has been unearthed during the reconstruction of a dilapidated house in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. The unearthing of the treasure in the dilapidated house being reconstructed by Shivnarayan Rathore in Chitnis Chowk-Nalcha Darwaza area of Dhar town, came to the fore recently, when one of the labourers who had found the coins, but hushed up the matter, disclosed in inebriated state to his friends about selling one of those coins to settle outstanding hotel dues and buy a second hand motorbike.

“It came to our knowledge through a trusted network of confidential informants, after which the concerned labourer was detained and questioned,” ASP-Dhar district Devendra Patidar told The New Indian Express on Sunday.

Further investigations revealed that a clay urn containing 39 golden antique coins was found by the labourers on Krishna Janmashtami day, while removing the debris of the dilapidated house. Instead of informing about it to the owner of the house, the labourers concealed the urn and took it away before distributing the coins among themselves. Further probe led the police in unearthing another urn, this time a metallic one, containing 47 more antique gold coins, a piece of gold and old jewellery.

“All the eight labourers who hail from Himmatgarh have been arrested, while all 86 antique gold coins, metallic urn and the piece of gold have been kept in the safe custody of police. The state archaeology department too has been informed about the seizure and their safe custody,” the ASP-Dhar district said.

Health scheme beneficiaries found being treated at makeshift facility

Bhopal: A surprise police raid at a defunct hotel at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, revealed that a makeshift medical facility was being run there – by those owning the hotel as well as the adjacent private hospital. Most of the patients admitted here were beneficiaries of Central government’s Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana. According to chief medical and health officer Sanjay Mishra, the raid on Saturday was carried out by the police following specific information about the hotel being used to run a makeshift medical facility to cater to the scheme beneficiaries. ENS

BHOPAL: A treasure trove of antique gold coins, jewellery and a rare metallic urn has been unearthed during the reconstruction of a dilapidated house in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. The unearthing of the treasure in the dilapidated house being reconstructed by Shivnarayan Rathore in Chitnis Chowk-Nalcha Darwaza area of Dhar town, came to the fore recently, when one of the labourers who had found the coins, but hushed up the matter, disclosed in inebriated state to his friends about selling one of those coins to settle outstanding hotel dues and buy a second hand motorbike. “It came to our knowledge through a trusted network of confidential informants, after which the concerned labourer was detained and questioned,” ASP-Dhar district Devendra Patidar told The New Indian Express on Sunday. Further investigations revealed that a clay urn containing 39 golden antique coins was found by the labourers on Krishna Janmashtami day, while removing the debris of the dilapidated house. Instead of informing about it to the owner of the house, the labourers concealed the urn and took it away before distributing the coins among themselves. Further probe led the police in unearthing another urn, this time a metallic one, containing 47 more antique gold coins, a piece of gold and old jewellery. “All the eight labourers who hail from Himmatgarh have been arrested, while all 86 antique gold coins, metallic urn and the piece of gold have been kept in the safe custody of police. The state archaeology department too has been informed about the seizure and their safe custody,” the ASP-Dhar district said. Health scheme beneficiaries found being treated at makeshift facility Bhopal: A surprise police raid at a defunct hotel at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, revealed that a makeshift medical facility was being run there – by those owning the hotel as well as the adjacent private hospital. Most of the patients admitted here were beneficiaries of Central government’s Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana. According to chief medical and health officer Sanjay Mishra, the raid on Saturday was carried out by the police following specific information about the hotel being used to run a makeshift medical facility to cater to the scheme beneficiaries. ENS