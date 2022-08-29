Home Nation

Twin tower demolition: ‘No major change in air quality in nearby areas’

 Air quality monitoring stations were also established in nearby affected areas. “Around 100 water tankers and 300 cleaning staff have been deployed at the site,” said the CEO. 

Officials ensured that nearby buildings were not damaged. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NOIDA:  The illegal Supertech twin Towers was demolished on Sunday in the afternoon. Senior officials including Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh, District Magistrate Suhas Ly and Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive officer of Noida authority were present on the site to monitor the process. 

 “The planned demolition of Supertech Twin Towers was successfully done at 2:30 pm. The cleaning work has started and supplies restoration will start soon,” said Maheshwari. While confirming that no serious damage was reported near the demolition site she said, “Only a 10 metres boundary wall of a nearby society and ATS were damaged after being hit by the debris. No information of any other damage apart from this has been reported.”

The major concern was the massive pollution in air after the demolition. The swimming pools, overhead tanks and green areas were covered with plastic sheets in all housing societies. Air quality monitoring stations were also established in nearby affected areas. “Around 100 water tankers and 300 cleaning staff have been deployed at the site,” said the CEO. 

The Noida Authority said it closely monitored the air quality index (AQI) and PM10 levels before and after the demolition through 20 monitoring stations.“The data clearly shows that even after the demolition, the AQI and PM 10 Levels have been within acceptable limits,” it said.

Air quality instruments were installed at six places near the demolition site and air quality information was obtained from them from time to time before and after the demolition, the Noida Authority said in a statement.

Monitoring of air quality was done through the Integrated Traffic Management System installed by the Noida Authority, it said. “Real-time air quality data is also being received from the instruments. At 2 PM and 3 PM in the day, the same figures of PM10 and PM2.5 (levels) have been received,” the Noida Authority said.

