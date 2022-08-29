Home Nation

UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand

Published: 29th August 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Amid the political turmoil in Jharkhand, state Health Minister Banna Gupta called a joint press conference of alliance partners in haste in Ranchi on Sunday, where he dared the BJP-led Central government to implement president rule in the state. “If they failed to do so, they should stop such experiments of upsetting people of the state as the entire system has come to a standstill,” he said. 

Gupta, during the press conference organised immediately after the UPA meeting at the CM’s residence here, said that the matter is deliberately being delayed so that the BJP camp get an opportunity for horse trading.

Gupta said that the BJP is conspiring to do what they did in other states in Jharkhand as well. “Why to worry when we have full majority? BJP should implement Section 356 in the State and remove this government. And if they do not have the courage to do that, then they should not make experiments and make people of this state upset as entire system has come to a standstill,” said the Congress minister. BJP, under a conspiracy, has framed an elected government in Jharkhand which we strongly condemn, he added. 

Gupta further added that it is a black chapter in democracy. India has a federal structure, where different state governments work together for the interest of the Country, he said. Gupta further added that they are peace loving people, but they also know how to do ‘ulgulaan’ (revolt). Jharkhand is known as land of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Siddho-Kanu, Buddhu Bhagat and Shibu Soren, they will never bend down, stop, get tired or get terrorised and take revenge for all the injustice done to them, he said.

Meanwhile, the state health minister also demanded the state Governor to make his decision in the matter public to end the political uncertainty in the state. “We request the Governor to make it public whatever his decision is; we will reply to it within 24 hours,” said Banna Gupta.

