Villagers booked for pushing cattle into swollen river in MP's Satna after viral video

The video shows a group of stick-wielding men forcing more than 15 cattle, including cows and buffaloes, into the river in spate from the culvert.

Published: 29th August 2022 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By PTI

SATNA: An offence was registered against a group of men on Monday after a video of them pushing cattle into a swollen river in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district surfaced on social media, police said on Monday.

The purported video was shot at a culvert on Bihar river between Ghuisa and Bidhui Khurd villages under Mukundpur police station limits during the day, an official said.

The police got to know about the video and verified it, and found that the people involved were from Ghuisa and Bidhui Khurd, additional superintendent of police (ASP) S K Jain said.

After verification, a case was registered against Lal Bhai Patel, Rampal Patel, Sunil Pandey, Lallu Pandey and Ramdayal Pandey among others under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, he said.

The video shows a group of stick-wielding men forcing more than 15 cattle, including cows and buffaloes, into the river in spate from the culvert.

The cattle are seen trying to flee, even as the men round them up and shove them in the water.

