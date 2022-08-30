Home Nation

64 Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders quit party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former J&K deputy chief minister Tara Chand and several others, including former ministers Abdul Majid Wani, Manohar Lal Sharma, Gharu Ram and former MLA Balwan Singh, announced their resignations.

Published: 30th August 2022 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: As many as 64 senior Congress leaders, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, resigned from the party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad here on Tuesday, asserting that Azad's vision will shape a new and bright future for Jammu and Kashmir.

They submitted a joint resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Chand along with others, including former ministers Abdul Majid Wani, Manohar Lal Sharma, Gharu Ram and former MLA Balwan Singh, announced their resignations from the Congress, at a press conference.

Azad, 73, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, ended his five-decade association with the Congress on Friday, terming the party “comprehensively destroyed” and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing” its entire consultative mechanism.

“Owing to the circumstances and the leadership crisis in Congress party, where a coterie surrounding party high command is calling shots in the most irresponsible manner and ruining the party.

OPINION | Ghulam Nabi Azad: The inside man and the exit door

“All of us had a very long association with the party spanning over decades and devoted all our energy and resources towards expanding the party in Jammu and Kashmir but unfortunately we found that the treatment meted out to us was humiliating,” Balwan Singh said, reading out from the joint resignation letter signed by 64 leaders and senior functionaries from across Jammu province.

The letter further said “with our leader and mentor Ghulam Nabi Azad having resigned from the party on the issue listed by him in a letter to you (Sonia), we believe that we should also come out of Congress to make some worthwhile contribution in building a positive political society where people are heard and responded too.

Azad will soon launch a national-level party from Jammu and Kashmir.

“We all support Azad and we will join him in his journey to lead J&K to a bright future,” they said in the resignation letter.

Claiming that Jammu and Kashmir is facing an unprecedented crisis in the absence of an elected government, Balwan Singh said Azad's decision to launch a national-level party from here will inspire hope and new determination to set things right once and for all.

“We are confident that J&K will be able to get statehood back after a gap of three years under the leadership of Azad.

He is the sole and most powerful voice for statehood of J&K and early elections,” he said.

Singh said Azad is a perennial hope for the people of J&K for bridging gaps between regions and communities.

“We are sure that his (Azad's) vision will help J&K and its depressed masses to come out of the dark shadows of pessimism and shape a new and bright future for J&K,” he said.

Over a dozen prominent Congress leaders, including former ministers and legislators, besides hundreds of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, municipal corporators and district and block level leaders have already left the Congress to join Azad over the past four days.

READ HERE | Congress needs medicines more than wishes, party leadership has no time for setting things right: Azad

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghulam Nabi Azad Jammu and Kashmir Congress Congress resignations
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp