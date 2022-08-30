Appointment of priests: SC seeks TN govt reply over Swamy’s plea

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government in former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy’s plea challenging the legality of provisions of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959 and the appointment of archakas (priests) for temples and Hindu religious institutions in the state.

The bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia also refused to grant Swamy interim relief of temporarily restraining the government from appointing or dismissing archakas. The plea had challenged the legality of the provisions of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959 on the ground that it granted the State absolute control over appointments and dismissal of archakas (priest) in Hindu temples of the State.

Former MP Subramanian Swamy urged the bench to pass an order temporarily restraining the government from appointing or dismissing archakas. “This is getting to be an epidemic,” Swamy said. However, turning down Swamy’s plea related to temporarily restraining the state, the bench said, “We’ll issue a notice in the plea and application regarding interim relief as well.”

Swamy’s petition in which Advocate Satya Sabharwal had assisted stated that the Government had taken over nearly 40,000 Hindu temples in the state. “This was in utter disregard of the rights of the Hindus in the state to profess, practice and propagate their religion,” the plea had stated. Swamy also contended that archakas in the temple did not fall within the definition of a “secular activity.”

“It could not be taken over or carried out by the Government and could only be performed by independent trustees of Hindu temples and religious institutions,” the plea also stated.

SC to Rizvi: Surrender by September 2

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Jitendra Tyagi alias Wasim Rizvi, an accused in the Haridwar Dharam Sansad case for allegedly making anti-Muslim speeches to surrender till September 2. A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and B V Nagarathna deferred the matter for September 9, 2022. “Go back and surrender. You can’t continue to be on bail on medical grounds,” Justice Rastogi said.

SC refuses to stall neet-pg counselling

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stall NEET-PG 2022 counselling which is set to commence on September 1, 2022. “We’ll not interfere. Let the NEET PG Counselling go through. Don’t stall it anymore. We cannot put students in jeopardy,” the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli remarked.

Navlakha case: Justice Bhat recuses

Supreme Court judge Justice SR Bhat on Monday recused from hearing Gautam Navalkha’s plea seeking to be placed in house arrest instead of Taloja jail. Navalkha is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. Navalkha had assailed Bombay HC’s order that had refused to grant him the relief of being placed in house arrest instead of Taloja jail.

SC to hear plea on Bengaluru Idgah today

The SC is likely to hear today a petition challenging Karnataka HC’s verdict of allowing to use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet for Ganesh Chaturthi. The plea that has been filed by Karnataka State Waqf Board challenging the August 26 order is listed before the bench of Justice Hemant Gupta and S Dhulia.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government in former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy’s plea challenging the legality of provisions of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959 and the appointment of archakas (priests) for temples and Hindu religious institutions in the state. The bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia also refused to grant Swamy interim relief of temporarily restraining the government from appointing or dismissing archakas. The plea had challenged the legality of the provisions of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959 on the ground that it granted the State absolute control over appointments and dismissal of archakas (priest) in Hindu temples of the State. Former MP Subramanian Swamy urged the bench to pass an order temporarily restraining the government from appointing or dismissing archakas. “This is getting to be an epidemic,” Swamy said. However, turning down Swamy’s plea related to temporarily restraining the state, the bench said, “We’ll issue a notice in the plea and application regarding interim relief as well.” Swamy’s petition in which Advocate Satya Sabharwal had assisted stated that the Government had taken over nearly 40,000 Hindu temples in the state. “This was in utter disregard of the rights of the Hindus in the state to profess, practice and propagate their religion,” the plea had stated. Swamy also contended that archakas in the temple did not fall within the definition of a “secular activity.” “It could not be taken over or carried out by the Government and could only be performed by independent trustees of Hindu temples and religious institutions,” the plea also stated. SC to Rizvi: Surrender by September 2 The Supreme Court on Monday asked Jitendra Tyagi alias Wasim Rizvi, an accused in the Haridwar Dharam Sansad case for allegedly making anti-Muslim speeches to surrender till September 2. A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and B V Nagarathna deferred the matter for September 9, 2022. “Go back and surrender. You can’t continue to be on bail on medical grounds,” Justice Rastogi said. SC refuses to stall neet-pg counselling The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stall NEET-PG 2022 counselling which is set to commence on September 1, 2022. “We’ll not interfere. Let the NEET PG Counselling go through. Don’t stall it anymore. We cannot put students in jeopardy,” the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli remarked. Navlakha case: Justice Bhat recuses Supreme Court judge Justice SR Bhat on Monday recused from hearing Gautam Navalkha’s plea seeking to be placed in house arrest instead of Taloja jail. Navalkha is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. Navalkha had assailed Bombay HC’s order that had refused to grant him the relief of being placed in house arrest instead of Taloja jail. SC to hear plea on Bengaluru Idgah today The SC is likely to hear today a petition challenging Karnataka HC’s verdict of allowing to use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet for Ganesh Chaturthi. The plea that has been filed by Karnataka State Waqf Board challenging the August 26 order is listed before the bench of Justice Hemant Gupta and S Dhulia.