Arunachal’s first Everester goes to scale state’s highest peak, missing

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Tapi Mra, the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to conquer the Mount Everest, and his assistant Niku Dao were reported missing since they had embarked on summiting the Khyarw Satam peak in the state’s East Kameng district.

The two were accompanied by five porters and they had reached the base camp on August 17. It is still not clear exactly on which day they had made a forward movement to scale the peak.

The district administration had received an SOS message two days ago from some villagers.

Two mountaineering and paragliding associations of the state sought Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s help in tracing the duo. This was Mra’s fourth attempt to scale the Khyarw Satam peak, located at a height of 6,900 metres. He had conquered Everest in 2009.

District Magistrate Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla said the incident came to light when one of the porters returned after falling sick.

“Even after four-five days, no communication was received from the two of them. One of the porters fell sick and returned for treatment on August 26 evening. He had informed the locals of the first village of non-communication from the other end,” Polumatla told this newspaper.

He said immediately after learning the incident, the administration had alerted local villagers to gather more information and engaged an extra assistant commissioner.

He said one more team would leave for the place on Monday night. He was hopeful more details would emerge on Tuesday morning.

“We learnt that the remaining four porters are also returning to (district headquarters) Seppa after closing down their camp. It’s a long distance and it will take time for them to reach us,” the DM said.

He said given the difficult terrain and high altitude, the administration tried to deploy an Army helicopter for a recce and rescue operation on Monday but it could not be carried out due to bad weather conditions.

“We are going to make an attempt tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. We have sent a report to the state government,” he added.

