Bhupendra Chaudhary resigns from post of Panchayati Raj to hold UP BJP state president post

The post was vacant since the previous state president Swatantra Dev Singh relinquished charge after becoming a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0.

Published: 30th August 2022

Bhupendra Chaudhary

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary. (Photo | Bhupendra Chaudhary Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Recently, Bhupendra Chaudhary was made the new president of the UP unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after which on Tuesday he resigned from his post of Panchayati Raj Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

In a social media post, Chaudhary wrote, "Resigned from the cabinet today for the due discharge of the responsibility of the State President of Bharatiya Janata Party. To provide opportunities to serve the state's people as Minister of State (Independent Charge) and Cabinet Minister in his first and second term respectively."

"And heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) for the instructions given from time to time and to the honourable Prime Minister for his inspirational guidance and blessings on many occasions."

According to some news reports, he submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier on August 25, BJP appointed state Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary as its new Uttar Pradesh party chief.

Bhupendra Singh, who hails from the Jat community, will be an important OBC face in Uttar Pradesh for the party.

"He is an organisation man and somebody who has conducted himself extremely well in whatever responsibility he has been given. He has all the abilities and the capabilities to hold the post in a crucial state like Uttar Pradesh," BJP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Satya Kumar told ANI.

Chaudhry is presently the Panchayati Raj minister in the Yogi government. He hails from the crucial western Uttar Pradesh belt of the state. It is a very crucial representation given the fact that the chief minister is from the eastern part of the state, one deputy CM from the central part of UP and now the party state president will represent the western part of the state," Kumar said.

