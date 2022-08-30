Home Nation

Bihar BJP MLC found guilty of consuming liquor; released by court on bail

According to a release issued by the Patna district police, Devesh Kumar, who is also the state general secretary of the party, was booked in a case lodged at a police station in Patna city on July 7.

By PTI

PATNA: A BJP MLC in Bihar has been found guilty of consuming liquor in violation of the prohibition law that has been in force in the state for over half a decade, police said here on Tuesday.

"Devesh Kumar was brought to the Pataliputra Police Station on July 7 along with a friend in connection with a road accident. He had refused to undergo breath analyser test following which his blood sample was sent to a forensic science laboratory. Tests confirmed that he had consumed liquor," said the release.

Police submitted its charge-sheet before the designated court and the BJP MLC "surrendered" on Monday and secured release upon furnishing a bail bond, said the statement.

According to the state's stringent excise law, a first-time offender can be released upon payment of Rs 50,000 or more towards fine failing which he or she shall undergo three years imprisonment.

The BJP MLC told reporters, "I have never touched alcohol and was definitely not drunk on the day of the incident. The investigation report is politically motivated."

Sale and consumption of liquor has been completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016.

Incidentally, the BJP had been an ally of Kumar for nearly five years after the liquor ban was introduced and it got stripped of power in the political upheaval in the state earlier this month.

