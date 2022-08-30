Home Nation

'Debut edition of CUET-UG saw 60 per cent attendance': National Testing Agency

Published: 30th August 2022 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 10:55 PM

Students wait in a queue to appear in Common University Entrance Test (CUET), outside a centre, in Noida, Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG which concluded on Tuesday recorded 60 per cent attendance, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials.

The exam could not be conducted at a centre at Radha Govind University in Jharkhand due to slow internet speed affecting 103 candidates, they said, adding the exam will be conducted on a later date for these candidates.

Delhi region recorded highest attendance with nearly 80 per cent candidates taking the exam.

Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA, said, 12.

04 lakh candidates registered for the first five phases which ended on August 23 and phase six of CUET started on August 24 in both slots for 72,729 candidates.

"The second and third day of CUET phase six were conducted for 52,139 candidates and 66,466 candidates in both slots. A total of 14.90 lakh candidates were scheduled for this examination," Parashar said.

"The fourth and last day of phase six on Tuesday was conducted successfully for 1,40,559 candidates at 444 examination centres throughout 239 cities, including four outside India (Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, and Sharjah) in both slots.

"However, as per initial reports of today, due to slow internet speed, the examination at Centre Radha Govind University, Ramgarh, Jharkhand could not be conducted. However, a detailed report is awaited. Examination for 103 affected candidates will be conducted shortly," she added.

According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20.

However, the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches that marred the test.

From technical glitches to last-minute change in exam centre and uninformed changes in exam dates to admit cards mentioning past dates, the students faced several issues.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, CUET -- the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities -- is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh.

NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

