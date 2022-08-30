Gehlot’s sports outreach reaches 40,000 Rajasthan villages 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a move that seems like preparations for elections next year, Ashok Gehlot's government is holding ‘Rural Olympics’ in Rajasthan. The games, which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot flagged off in Jodhpur on Monday, will take place in more than 40,000 villages throughout the state.

While some say that this is an attempt to use sports for political gains, CM Gehlot says this mega event should not be seen through a political lens. On Monday, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of hockey champion Major Dhyan Chand, Gehlot inaugurated the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympics 2022 by hoisting the flag in Pal village of Luni constituency of Jodhpur.

Interestingly, Gehlot also played Kabaddi in opening the event. Significantly, more than 30 lakh people have registered to participate in the rural Olympics. More than 2.25 lakh teams have been formed and around 10 lakh girls and women will take part in this. Also, 20 lakh men will play in these games which will include players from over 44 thousand villages, over 11 thousand gram panchayats and 352 blocks. These games will be held till October 5.

CM Gehlot said that “Major Dhyan Chand was a magician of sports. Today history is being made in the sports world as such an event has never happened in the whole country and in the world. Over 2 lakh 21 thousand teams have been formed in the villages and 10 lakh women players are also included. We can imagine what kind of atmosphere this will create in the villages.” He added that “on the lines of Rural Olympics, now similar Olympics will be organised in cities. Rural Olympics will be held every year so that all the youth come forward and prepare for the whole year.”

The elections are due in Rajasthan next year and political observers believe that through sports, the intention of the government is to connect the people with people’s representatives.



