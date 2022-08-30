Home Nation

Government to install telescope at Pakistan border

The move to benefit thousands of devotees to view the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara located at Kartarpur in Pakistan’s Punjab who cannot go to the neighbouring country through the corridor.

Published: 30th August 2022

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Indian authorities will install a high-power telescope at the Pakistan border for devotees to view the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara located at Kartarpur in Pakistan’s Punjab. This will benefit thousands of devotees who cannot go to the neighbouring country through the Kartarpur corridor.

Sources in the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) say the Central government has sanctioned the construction of a tower at Dera Baba Nanak to view the revered gurdwara. “It was supposed to come up when the corridor was being built,” said an LPAI officer.

“The tower will now come up in the second phase. It will be a two-story building on top of which a telescope will be placed to enable the devotees to watch the historical gurdwara,” said the officer. “Seating facilities and other amenities will be available in the tower. The project is likely to cost around at least Rs 90 lakh and will be completed in about six months,’’ said the officer. He said the BSF would handle the access control to the tower.

