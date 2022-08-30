Home Nation

Hindu outfits protest after tourist barred from entering Taj Mahal with Lord Krishna idol

The tourist, Gautam, told reporters at the Taj Mahal that the official cited security reasons for stopping him from entering with a Lord Krishan idol.

Published: 30th August 2022 03:39 PM

Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AGRA: Hindu outfits are up in arms after a tourist from Jaipur was barred from entering the Taj Mahal with a Lord Krishna idol.

The outfits have said that they will launch protests if action is not taken against those who stopped the tourist.

An official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra circle, said he will enquire about the matter with the CISF officials.

The tourist, Gautam, told reporters at the Taj Mahal that the official cited security reasons for stopping him from entering with the idol.

"Laddu Gopal is like a family member and I always carry him. I have visited Mathura and Vrindavan with the Lord. But here they asked me to enter without God's idol," Gautam said.

Prince Vajpayee, Conservation Assistant (CA) at Taj Mahal said: "I too have got a video in this regard. But I have no information on whether the incident was on Monday or some other day. Will enquire about the incident from the CISF.

"I will ask any devout shopkeeper to keep the idol of the Lord while we visit the monument."

Govind Parashar, national president of the Rashtriya Hindu Parishad Bharat, said: "Strict action should be taken against those who have insulted the Lord. If action is not taken, we will protest."

