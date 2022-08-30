Home Nation

Indian Navy to get new ensign, PM Modi to unveil it in Kochi

On October 2, 1934, the naval service was renamed Royal Indian Navy (RIN), with its headquarters at Bombay (now Mumbai), according to infirmation shared on a website of the Indian Navy.

Published: 30th August 2022 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

INS Trikand of Indian Navy participating in the exercise.

Representational Image. (File Photo | Indian Navy)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy is all set to get a new ensign that will "do away with the colonial past".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the new ensign of the Indian Navy during the commissioning of the country's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier -- INS Vikrant on September 2, the PMO said on Tuesday.

"At 9:30 AM on September 2, the Prime Minister will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi," the statement said.

"During the event, the Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past, and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage," it said.

The Indian Navy draws its origin to the colonial period.

On October 2, 1934, the naval service was renamed Royal Indian Navy (RIN), with its headquarters at Bombay (now Mumbai), according to infirmation shared on a website of the Indian Navy.

With the partition of India, post-independence, the Royal Indian Navy was divided into the Royal Indian Navy and the Royal Pakistan Navy.

With India becoming a Republic on January 26, 1950, the prefix 'Royal' was dropped and it was rechristened as the Indian Navy.

The current ensign of the Navy is a white flag with horizontal and vertical red stripes, with the Emblem of India emblazoned at the intersection of the two stripes.

The tricolour is placed in the canton.

The Union Jack was replaced with the tricolour after Independence in 1947, in the canton.

The horizontal and vertical red stripes, symbolising the Cross of Saint George, are reminiscent of the colonial era, and are likely to be dropped in the design incorporated for the new ensign.

On 26 January 1950, the Crown in the naval crest, depicted with an anchor, was replaced by Ashokan Lion for the Indian Navy's Emblem.

The invocation to Lord Varuna (The Sea God) in the Vedas was adopted by it for its emblem, with the motto: "Sam no Varunah", meaning: 'Be auspicious unto us Oh Varuna'.

The inscription of 'Satyamev Jayate' below the State Emblem was included in crest.

INS Vikrant will contribute in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean region, Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral S N Ghormade had said on August 25, ahead of the commissioning of the warship which is built at a cost of around Rs 20,000 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy PM Modi INS VIkrant
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp