Jammu and Kashmir: Three LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
Published: 30th August 2022 07:18 PM | Last Updated: 30th August 2022 07:18 PM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
The official said the search operation turned into an encounter in which three ultras were gunned down.
The slain terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT, a police spokesman said, adding the search operation was in progress.