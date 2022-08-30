Jharkhand crisis: UPA MLAs relocated to Raipur resort; Raj Bhaban silent on Hemant Soren's future

Mukesh Ranjan and Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RANCHI /RAIPUR : The Jharkhand’s ruling coalition of JMM, Congress and RJD took 32 MLAs to Raipur by an Indigo Airbus 9952 on Tuesday in order to thwart possible attempts of horse-trading by the BJP. There were a total of 41 passengers on the 180-seater aircraft, which also included state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur and other leaders.

Two buses carrying UPA MLAs and leaders, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, reached Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi amid tight security and entered directly into the aircraft from the VIP gate. Soren, after seeing the MLAs off, returned to his official residence calling the move as a part of the strategy to outsmart any possible attempt of horse-trading by the BJP. After landing, 32 MLAs—19 JMM, 12 Congress and one RJD—and nine leaders were taken on three luxury buses to a private May Fair resort at Nava Raipur, the new capital city, under police security. The MLAs were received by senior Chhattisgarh Congress leaders at the airport.

“The MLAs will have nice time together in Raipur till August 31. Rooms have been booked for two days, which may be extended, depending on the situation. Some ministers and leaders may return to Ranchi attend the cabinet meeting on September 1,” sources told this newspaper. In Ranchi, Soren said, “The ruling alliance is ready to face any situation. It is part of our strategy. The ruling alliance will give befitting reply to the conspirators,”

Among those who did not board the flight to Raipur included Soren, his brother Basant Soren, Lobin Hembrom, Joba Manjhi, Champai Soren, Jagrnath Mahto, Hafijul Hassan, Mithilesh Thakur and Savita Mahto (recuperating after surgery). Sources said that Basant Sorena and Lobin Hembrom have been asked to camp in Dumka in the wake of Ankita murder case. Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav did not go due to ill-health, Mamta Devi is recuperating after delivery and three legislators, who are trapped in cash recovery case, are in Kolkata.

Anatomy of a political crisis

Uncertainty over the Hemant Soren government cropped up after the Election Commission reportedly sent a report recommending his disqualification over allegations that he allocated a mining lease to himself while holding the portfolio of mines in 2021

A BJP delegation led by former CM Raghubar Das on February 10 met Governor Ramesh Bais and handed over a memorandum seeking disqualification of Soren

Taking cognizance, the Governor forwarded the memorandum to EC seeking its opinion

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais, who is from Raipur, was BJP MP from the Raipur Lok Sabha constituency

Resort Politics

April 2021: 12 candidates, including members of Bodoland Peoples Front in the Congress-led coalition in Assam, were brought at Nava Raipur after Assembly polls

May 2022: Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana on June 10, Congress sent 28 MLAs by a special plane

RANCHI /RAIPUR : The Jharkhand’s ruling coalition of JMM, Congress and RJD took 32 MLAs to Raipur by an Indigo Airbus 9952 on Tuesday in order to thwart possible attempts of horse-trading by the BJP. There were a total of 41 passengers on the 180-seater aircraft, which also included state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur and other leaders. Two buses carrying UPA MLAs and leaders, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, reached Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi amid tight security and entered directly into the aircraft from the VIP gate. Soren, after seeing the MLAs off, returned to his official residence calling the move as a part of the strategy to outsmart any possible attempt of horse-trading by the BJP. After landing, 32 MLAs—19 JMM, 12 Congress and one RJD—and nine leaders were taken on three luxury buses to a private May Fair resort at Nava Raipur, the new capital city, under police security. The MLAs were received by senior Chhattisgarh Congress leaders at the airport. “The MLAs will have nice time together in Raipur till August 31. Rooms have been booked for two days, which may be extended, depending on the situation. Some ministers and leaders may return to Ranchi attend the cabinet meeting on September 1,” sources told this newspaper. In Ranchi, Soren said, “The ruling alliance is ready to face any situation. It is part of our strategy. The ruling alliance will give befitting reply to the conspirators,” Among those who did not board the flight to Raipur included Soren, his brother Basant Soren, Lobin Hembrom, Joba Manjhi, Champai Soren, Jagrnath Mahto, Hafijul Hassan, Mithilesh Thakur and Savita Mahto (recuperating after surgery). Sources said that Basant Sorena and Lobin Hembrom have been asked to camp in Dumka in the wake of Ankita murder case. Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav did not go due to ill-health, Mamta Devi is recuperating after delivery and three legislators, who are trapped in cash recovery case, are in Kolkata. Anatomy of a political crisis Uncertainty over the Hemant Soren government cropped up after the Election Commission reportedly sent a report recommending his disqualification over allegations that he allocated a mining lease to himself while holding the portfolio of mines in 2021 A BJP delegation led by former CM Raghubar Das on February 10 met Governor Ramesh Bais and handed over a memorandum seeking disqualification of Soren Taking cognizance, the Governor forwarded the memorandum to EC seeking its opinion Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais, who is from Raipur, was BJP MP from the Raipur Lok Sabha constituency Resort Politics April 2021: 12 candidates, including members of Bodoland Peoples Front in the Congress-led coalition in Assam, were brought at Nava Raipur after Assembly polls May 2022: Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana on June 10, Congress sent 28 MLAs by a special plane