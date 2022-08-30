Home Nation

Kappan bail plea: SC asks UP govt to file response

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice in plea by Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan seeking bail in the “Hathras Conspiracy case”.  

Published: 30th August 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Journalist Siddique Kappan

Journalist Siddique Kappan (Photo| Facebook)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice in plea by Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan seeking bail in the “Hathras Conspiracy case”.  The bench of CJI UU Lalit and S R Bhat while seeking Uttar Pradesh government’s response deferred the matter for September 9.  

Kappan had challenged Allahabad HC’s August 2 order where he was denied bail. Assailing the HC’s order, Kappan in the plea argued that the HC had mechanically dismissed his bail without affording any cogent reasons.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal for Kappan submitted that Kappan had been in custody since October 2020. With regards to the allegations that Kappan had received `45,000 in his account from Popular Front of India (PFI) for “terrorist activities”, Sibal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddique Kappan Supreme Court Kerala Journalist
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp