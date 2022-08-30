Kappan bail plea: SC asks UP govt to file response

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice in plea by Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan seeking bail in the “Hathras Conspiracy case”. The bench of CJI UU Lalit and S R Bhat while seeking Uttar Pradesh government’s response deferred the matter for September 9.

Kappan had challenged Allahabad HC’s August 2 order where he was denied bail. Assailing the HC’s order, Kappan in the plea argued that the HC had mechanically dismissed his bail without affording any cogent reasons.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal for Kappan submitted that Kappan had been in custody since October 2020. With regards to the allegations that Kappan had received `45,000 in his account from Popular Front of India (PFI) for “terrorist activities”, Sibal said.

