Lucknow Diary: High on cough syrup, UP mulls cap on sales 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

High on cough syrup: UP mulls cap on sales

Cough syrups are a simple way for drug addicts to consume drugs. Long an open secret, some disturbing new information has emerged as a result of a recent research by the state’s Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA). The agency launched its investigation after discovering that despite being consumed more frequently in the winter, cough syrup sales did not decrease in the summer. The probe revealed that groups from Nepal were involved in their supply. The FSDA has now suggested a limit on the selling of certain medications. Retailers are forbidden from selling it without a prescription, while wholesalers are asked not to sell over 100 bottles.

Comedy of errors in UP minister’s theatrics

In a viral video, UP transport minister is seen cracking down on irregularities and the way he does it has amused viewers. While checking an overloaded vehicle, he asks the official accompanying him, “How do you people allow this to happen in front of your eyes?” He turns to a senior official standing next to him and says, “You, suspended.” After a while, he turns around and asks, “Are you in-charge of enforcement?” The officer gives a negative response. “So, who is in- charge of enforcement?” asks the minister. The officer takes the names of somebody. “Then not you, he is suspended,” the minister orders.

Poor performance by state’s power discoms

The performance of four government-run power distribution companies (discoms) of UP has left much to be desired. In the 10th annual rating of the Union power ministry, none of the government discoms have achieved A or B rating. The best performing firm is Noida Power Company Ltd, a privately operated company, with an A+ rating. Among the four government discoms, Paschimanchal (covering west UP) is the best with C grade rating while the other three and the private discom Kesco have been given C m inus. This is worse than last year. Paschimanchal discoms have slipped to 29th position from the 18th in the ranking.

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com

