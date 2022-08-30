New BJP board reflects PM’s vision for all, says newbie of BJP’s Parliamentary Board

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

For a better part of two hours of interview, Dr Sudha Yadav, newly-inducted to the BJP’s Parliamentary Board, waxed eloquent on “India is under the world’s best leadership and will become a global superpower without fail”. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “true concern for women’s empowerment” to how the BJP will perform in the 2024 parliamentary elections, Yadav spoke to TNIE’s Rajesh Kumar Thakur on a host of issues. Excerpts:

What message did Prime Minister Modi deliver by inducting you in the BJP’s apex decision-making body?

The PM has been working for women’s empowerment and for their equal participation in all decision-making processes. This is exemplified by his commitment to ‘sub ka saath, sub ka vikas’ and ‘development without discrimination’. This has found reflection in the restructuring of the board of which I am but a small part. While I had never imagined to be a part of the board, what is clear is that it now has representation from all parts of the country — east, west, north and south.

Do you think the caste factor played a role in your induction?

This may have been a consideration but my work, dedication and two-decade-long association with the party were strong factors for my induction. Above all, the PM’s trust in me certainly played a role.

Dr Sudha Yadav

You are member of the National Commission for Backward Classes. You were also national in-charge of the party’s OBC Morcha. What is your take on the Opposition’s demand for a caste-based census?

The caste census will lead to further splintering, if it is conducted across India. And it is bound to create more confusion if there is lack of wider deliberations and clarifications. On what ground is the opposition demanding a caste census? The country is not prepared for it. In fact, the demand for this move has come from only UP, Bihar and a few other states based entirely on political factors.

Those demanding such a census have done nothing for the OBCs and other marginalised communities. This is only for vote bank and part of the Opposition’s politics of appeasement.

Will the BJP’s refusal to conduct a caste census have electoral implications in 2024 parliamentary polls?

The voting public is aware of everything. The caste census issue will not have any impact on the BJP especially when the demand for it has been exposed. While the BJP’s sub ka saath, sub ka vikas call is self-explanatory, much work has been done by the PM for OBCs than those who only look for political interests. OBCs need development, education and proper opportunities to grow. But parties such as the JDU and RJD have lost the OBCs’ trust because of the appeasement politics.

The Opposition is predicting PM’s Modi’s ouster in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. What are your views?

The Opposition appears to be protesting only for the sake of protesting. They want to divide society on the lines of caste and creed. But times have changed and a vibrant India must rise above caste and creed barriers. Prime Minister Modi is the only leader who is acclaimed, accepted and acknowledged by people of all castes and creeds for his performance.

It is said that you may be the BJP’s CM face in Haryana

I have never thought about this. I work for the party, for the people and for the country. Our party knows who can do what. I am a simple party worker. I never sought a ticket. In 2014, I was the first runner for the Lok Sabha but I was not fielded. I don’t nurture such ambitions.

For a better part of two hours of interview, Dr Sudha Yadav, newly-inducted to the BJP’s Parliamentary Board, waxed eloquent on “India is under the world’s best leadership and will become a global superpower without fail”. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “true concern for women’s empowerment” to how the BJP will perform in the 2024 parliamentary elections, Yadav spoke to TNIE’s Rajesh Kumar Thakur on a host of issues. Excerpts: What message did Prime Minister Modi deliver by inducting you in the BJP’s apex decision-making body? The PM has been working for women’s empowerment and for their equal participation in all decision-making processes. This is exemplified by his commitment to ‘sub ka saath, sub ka vikas’ and ‘development without discrimination’. This has found reflection in the restructuring of the board of which I am but a small part. While I had never imagined to be a part of the board, what is clear is that it now has representation from all parts of the country — east, west, north and south. Do you think the caste factor played a role in your induction? This may have been a consideration but my work, dedication and two-decade-long association with the party were strong factors for my induction. Above all, the PM’s trust in me certainly played a role. Dr Sudha YadavYou are member of the National Commission for Backward Classes. You were also national in-charge of the party’s OBC Morcha. What is your take on the Opposition’s demand for a caste-based census? The caste census will lead to further splintering, if it is conducted across India. And it is bound to create more confusion if there is lack of wider deliberations and clarifications. On what ground is the opposition demanding a caste census? The country is not prepared for it. In fact, the demand for this move has come from only UP, Bihar and a few other states based entirely on political factors. Those demanding such a census have done nothing for the OBCs and other marginalised communities. This is only for vote bank and part of the Opposition’s politics of appeasement. Will the BJP’s refusal to conduct a caste census have electoral implications in 2024 parliamentary polls? The voting public is aware of everything. The caste census issue will not have any impact on the BJP especially when the demand for it has been exposed. While the BJP’s sub ka saath, sub ka vikas call is self-explanatory, much work has been done by the PM for OBCs than those who only look for political interests. OBCs need development, education and proper opportunities to grow. But parties such as the JDU and RJD have lost the OBCs’ trust because of the appeasement politics. The Opposition is predicting PM’s Modi’s ouster in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. What are your views? The Opposition appears to be protesting only for the sake of protesting. They want to divide society on the lines of caste and creed. But times have changed and a vibrant India must rise above caste and creed barriers. Prime Minister Modi is the only leader who is acclaimed, accepted and acknowledged by people of all castes and creeds for his performance. It is said that you may be the BJP’s CM face in Haryana I have never thought about this. I work for the party, for the people and for the country. Our party knows who can do what. I am a simple party worker. I never sought a ticket. In 2014, I was the first runner for the Lok Sabha but I was not fielded. I don’t nurture such ambitions.