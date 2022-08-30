Home Nation

'Only speculation': Tharoor on reports about his possible candidature for Congress chief's post

Keeping all options open, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said an election to the top Congress post 'is good for the party'.

Published: 30th August 2022 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said even as the Nehru-Gandhi family has opted out of the contest for the Congress presidential election, he would decide whether he should throw in the hat will be known only after the election notification came out.

At the same time, Tharoor also termed as "only speculation" the reports about the possibility of him contesting for the party president's post.

Keeping all options open, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said an election to the top Congress post "is good for the party".

"There is only speculation. I have not announced anything. All I said is that there should be an election and that is good for the party," Tharoor told reporters here.

He said if an election is held to the Congress president's post, that will help gather the attention of the people and the party's style of functioning, ideology, values and its outlook for the country will again be discussed.

When asked whether he thinks it would be good for the party if someone from outside the Nehru-Gandhi family becomes the Congress president, Tharoor said they have already declared that they would not contest the polls.

He supported another person assuming the top party post.

"So let many candidates come forward and participate in the election in the democratically functioning party. That is good for the party," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said responding to queries.

Referring to the request he had made to Rahul Gandhi to take the responsibility for the Congress when he quit as the party president following the 2019 Lok Sabha polls debacle, Tharoor said three years have passed and current party president Sonia Gandhi was still bearing the heavy burden.

"So, in my opinion, why not another person come to the post of the Congress president? There are lakhs of members in the party. Let's see," he said.

The Congress Working Committee on Sunday decided to hold the election for the party's full-time president on October 17.

The notification for the election will be issued on September 22, while the filing of nominations would begin on September 24 and continue till September 30, the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry had said after a nearly 30-minute meeting of the CWC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Shashi Tharoor
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp