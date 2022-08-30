'PM Modi should break silence on recruitment scams in Uttarakhand': AAP

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The Aam Aadmi Party's Uttarakhand unit on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the alleged recruitment scams in the state and get them probed by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

The opposition party's attack came two days after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he would request the Assembly Speaker to investigate allegations of any irregularities in recruitment of Vidhan Sabha personnel, "no matter during whose tenure they were committed", and the guilty will not be spared.

"The Vidhan Sabha is the latest addition to the list of recruitment scams in Uttarakhand in which the former speaker gave appointments to his son, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews and other relatives," AAP's state convenor Jot Singh Bisht said during a press conference here.

"In my view, the prime minister should break his silence on these scams and have them investigated by the CBI and ED," he added.

He also alleged that lease of liquor shops was given for three years instead of one to please the liquor mafia in the state ahead of 2022 assembly polls.

"This liquor scam caused a huge loss to the state exchequer should also be investigated by the CBI and ED," Bisht said.

Elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 and the results declared in March.

The BJP retained power by winning 47 seats in the 70-member assembly.

DEHRADUN: The Aam Aadmi Party's Uttarakhand unit on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the alleged recruitment scams in the state and get them probed by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate. The opposition party's attack came two days after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he would request the Assembly Speaker to investigate allegations of any irregularities in recruitment of Vidhan Sabha personnel, "no matter during whose tenure they were committed", and the guilty will not be spared. "The Vidhan Sabha is the latest addition to the list of recruitment scams in Uttarakhand in which the former speaker gave appointments to his son, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews and other relatives," AAP's state convenor Jot Singh Bisht said during a press conference here. "In my view, the prime minister should break his silence on these scams and have them investigated by the CBI and ED," he added. He also alleged that lease of liquor shops was given for three years instead of one to please the liquor mafia in the state ahead of 2022 assembly polls. "This liquor scam caused a huge loss to the state exchequer should also be investigated by the CBI and ED," Bisht said. Elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 and the results declared in March. The BJP retained power by winning 47 seats in the 70-member assembly.