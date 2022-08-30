Home Nation

'PM Modi should break silence on recruitment scams in Uttarakhand': AAP

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he would request the Assembly Speaker to investigate allegations of any irregularities in recruitment of Vidhan Sabha personnel.

Published: 30th August 2022 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The Aam Aadmi Party's Uttarakhand unit on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the alleged recruitment scams in the state and get them probed by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

The opposition party's attack came two days after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he would request the Assembly Speaker to investigate allegations of any irregularities in recruitment of Vidhan Sabha personnel, "no matter during whose tenure they were committed", and the guilty will not be spared.

"The Vidhan Sabha is the latest addition to the list of recruitment scams in Uttarakhand in which the former speaker gave appointments to his son, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews and other relatives," AAP's state convenor Jot Singh Bisht said during a press conference here.

"In my view, the prime minister should break his silence on these scams and have them investigated by the CBI and ED," he added.

He also alleged that lease of liquor shops was given for three years instead of one to please the liquor mafia in the state ahead of 2022 assembly polls.

"This liquor scam caused a huge loss to the state exchequer should also be investigated by the CBI and ED," Bisht said.

Elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 and the results declared in March.

The BJP retained power by winning 47 seats in the 70-member assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party AAP BJP PM Modi
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp