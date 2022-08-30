Pradhan could be Nadda successor as party’s president

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the Congress deciding to elect a new party president in mid-October, a bit of churning on BJP national president J P Nadda’s successor has already begun within the ruling party. His first three-year term in office ends in January next.

Speculation is rife that Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan could be handed over the baton if the Big Two in the party decide against giving Nadda an extension. Two ideas are floating around on Nadda’s extension — for one year till the next general elections or for a full three-year term. The national president of the party can have a maximum of two consecutive terms in office.

A senior leader said: “If Nadda does not get one-year extension, Pradhan could be his successor. Another name in circulation is Bhupendra Yadav.” However, the possibility of Nadda getting a one-year extension is bright since he has served the party well, another source said. “BJP’s performance in many states improved under Nadda’s leadership,” the leader pointed out. But he may not get a full second term.

Pradhan brings to the table his deep experience in organisational matters and has excellent negotiating skills. He cut his organisational teeth while working with the ABVP during his student life. “He is sharp and witty and has the ability to forge alliances with like-minded parties,” said a BJP leader.

Pradhan is also considered a troubleshooter in the Arun Jaitley mould. Prime Minister Narendra Modi assigns him tasks whenever the party faces problems and he known to sort them out tactfully. When the government struggled to implement the National Education Policy, 2020, during Ramesh Pokhriyal’s stint as Union education minister, Modi stripped him of the charge and handed it over to Pradhan last year.

As for Bhupendra Yadav, he has recently been inducted in the party’s Central Election Committee. “But Pradhan is way ahead in the race to replace Nadda whenever that happens,” a BJP leader said.

