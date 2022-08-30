Pregnant woman, son killed in Meerut; bodies found inside bed boxes

By PTI

MEERUT: The bodies of a pregnant woman and her five-year-old son were found stuffed inside bed boxes at their house in Hastinapur area here, police said on Tuesday.

According to family members of the deceased woman, she was eight months pregnant.

The hands of the duo were tied-up and a cloth was stuffed in their mouths, they said.

The manager of Punjab National Bank in Jalilpur township in Bijnor, Sandip Kumar was living with his wife Shikha (25) and son Rukansh (5) near Ramlila Ground in Hastinapur, about 35 km from Meerut district headquarters, police said.

On Monday night around 8 o'clock, Kumar informed the police that his wife and son were missing when he returned home about 7 pm and that the house was found locked from the outside, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

Kumar broke the lock of the house in the presence of neighbours only to find the bodies of both the mother and son in bed boxes in different rooms, he said.

The SSP said it appears that the duo may have been murdered by strangulation during the day.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

The family members suspect the role of some acquaintances in the crime and told that jewelery and cash are missing from the house, the SSP said Kumar and Shikaha have been married for almost seven years, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

