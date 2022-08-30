Home Nation

Punjab BJP may change leadership in September

Sources said that the aim of this change in the organisational structure andto expand the party is to accommodate leaders who have some time back joinedthe BJP from the Congress.

Published: 30th August 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), which is trying to expand its base in Punjab, in all likelihood might change its state leadership by mid-September with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and due to the dismal performance in the recent assembly poll.

It will also try to accommodate Congress leaders who had some time back joined the BJP and might offer important positions to these leaders who had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi also during his visit to Punjab.

Sources said that the aim of this change in the organisational structure and to expand the party is to accommodate leaders who have some time back joined the BJP from the Congress. Thus the party might offer important positions to these leaders which include former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, five former cabinet ministers Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Raj Kumar Verka, Gurpreet Kangar and Sundar Sham Arora and former MLA Fateh Singh Bajwa.  

Both Sodhi and Bajwa are already active in the organisational structure of the party. Thus several leaders from the state core committee, district committees and morchas of the party are likely to be changed. Keeping in view the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as for the first time after their three-decade-old alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) broke the party will be fighting on all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state as earlier it use to contest only three seats thus the party needs established leaders, said sources. 

Since the BJP was disseminated in the assembly elections in March,  there was talk of a change in leadership as it contested 73 assembly seats out of 117 total seats but could muster only two seats: state president Ashwani Sharma won from Pathankotand Jangi Lal Mahajan from Mukerian. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Congress BJP Lok Sabha
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp