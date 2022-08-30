Home Nation

Religion has become prosecuting factor in India, alleges PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to reports that a Lingayat Mutt seer in Karnataka, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, has not been arrested.

Published: 30th August 2022 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that religion had become a prosecuting factor in the country's "warped idea of justice".

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to reports that a Lingayat Mutt seer in Karnataka, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, has not been arrested.

"Bilkis Bano's rapists walked free & now no action taken against Lingayat Mutt Seer despite serious rape charges. Religion has become the prosecuting factor in India's warped idea of justice. New Rashtra as envisioned by BJP is underway," Mehbooba tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti religion prosecuting factor Jammu and Kashmir Lingayat Mutt seer
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp