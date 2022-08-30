Religion has become prosecuting factor in India, alleges PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that religion had become a prosecuting factor in the country's "warped idea of justice".

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to reports that a Lingayat Mutt seer in Karnataka, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, has not been arrested.

"Bilkis Bano's rapists walked free & now no action taken against Lingayat Mutt Seer despite serious rape charges. Religion has become the prosecuting factor in India's warped idea of justice. New Rashtra as envisioned by BJP is underway," Mehbooba tweeted.

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that religion had become a prosecuting factor in the country's "warped idea of justice". The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to reports that a Lingayat Mutt seer in Karnataka, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, has not been arrested. "Bilkis Bano's rapists walked free & now no action taken against Lingayat Mutt Seer despite serious rape charges. Religion has become the prosecuting factor in India's warped idea of justice. New Rashtra as envisioned by BJP is underway," Mehbooba tweeted.