SC stays proceedings for offence of cheating, criminal breach of trust against actor Ameesha Patel

According to a complaint by a producer, he had transferred Rs 2.5 crore to the actor's bank account for the production of a movie, however, she did not proceed with the film nor return the money.

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has stayed criminal proceedings for the offence of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel in connection with summons issued by a trial court in Jharkhand.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P S Narasimha issued notice to the Jharkhand government on the plea filed by the actor.

The top court, however, said proceedings for offences punishable under Section 138 (cheque bounce) of the Negotiable Instruments Act proceed in accordance with the law.

"Issue notice only with regard to the offences punishable under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Until further orders, the proceedings under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code shall remain stayed. We, however, clarify that the proceedings, insofar as offences punishable under Section 138 (cheque bounce) of the Negotiable Instruments Act are concerned, they proceed in accordance with the law," the bench said.

The top court's order came on an appeal filed by Patel against the May 5, 2022 order of the Jharkhand High Court which dismissed the plea seeking quashing and setting aside of the order by a trial court in Ranchi, in connection with a complaint against her.

The court had taken cognisance of the offences under Sections 406, 420, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act on the complaint filed by producer Ajay Kumar Singh.

According to the complaint, Singh transferred Rs 2.5 crore to the actor's bank account for the production of a movie titled “Desi Magic”.

Patel, however, did not proceed with the film as was promised and did return the money either.

The high court had said that prima facie, it appears that all the accused persons are liable to refund the amount in question.

