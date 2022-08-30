Home Nation

SIT formed to probe death of Jharkhand Class 12 girl who was set ablaze

The girl who was cremated on Monday was set on fire for allegedly turning down a proposal after which petrol was poured on her and she was set ablaze.

Published: 30th August 2022 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Members of Hindu organisation during candle light march in protest against the death of a class-12 student. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RANCHI: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by Jharkhand Police to oversee the case in which a teenage schoolgirl succumbed to her injuries after she was set on fire by a man in Jharkhand's Dumka district, an official said.

The 10-member SIT will be headed by the Superintendent of Police.

"An SIT has been formed which will be headed by the Superintendent of Police. Seeing the seriousness of the case, supervision will be done by the Superintendent of Police. Till now two accused have been arrested. Investigation from every aspect is being done," ML Meena, ADG Headquarters, Jharkhand Police said.

SP Mandal, the DIG, Dumka said: "Evidence is being collected by the forensics team.The case will be supervised by the Superintendent of Police. This is a serious case."

Ankita Singh, a Class 12 girl was set ablaze on August 23, following which she was admitted to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) where she succumbed to her burn injuries on August 28.

The incident was followed by severe protests by the locals, after which Section 144 was imposed. One accused identified as Shahrukh was arrested on August 23 and on Monday one Naeem alias Chhotu Khan was arrested.

READ HERE | Woman's killing: Jharkhand government provides compensation; CWC says deceased minor

The girl was set on fire for allegedly turning down a proposal after which petrol was poured on her and she was set ablaze. The accused had allegedly poured petrol on the woman through the window of her home when she was asleep and set her on fire.

Ankita Singh was cremated on Monday morning.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday ordered the Dumka administration to provide Rs 10 lakh assistance to the kin of the girl.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Soren also directed the proceedings against the accused arrested to be done from the fast-track court.

The Director General of Police has also been directed to give an early report on the progress of research by the ADG rank officer in the said case.

Meanwhile, Soren on Monday assured the "earliest" punishment to the arrested accused and also called for laws to "further strengthen the existing laws for such incidents".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand girl killing Dumka Jharkhand
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp