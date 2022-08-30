SIT formed to probe death of Jharkhand Class 12 girl who was set ablaze

By ANI

RANCHI: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by Jharkhand Police to oversee the case in which a teenage schoolgirl succumbed to her injuries after she was set on fire by a man in Jharkhand's Dumka district, an official said.

The 10-member SIT will be headed by the Superintendent of Police.

"An SIT has been formed which will be headed by the Superintendent of Police. Seeing the seriousness of the case, supervision will be done by the Superintendent of Police. Till now two accused have been arrested. Investigation from every aspect is being done," ML Meena, ADG Headquarters, Jharkhand Police said.

SP Mandal, the DIG, Dumka said: "Evidence is being collected by the forensics team.The case will be supervised by the Superintendent of Police. This is a serious case."

Ankita Singh, a Class 12 girl was set ablaze on August 23, following which she was admitted to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) where she succumbed to her burn injuries on August 28.

The incident was followed by severe protests by the locals, after which Section 144 was imposed. One accused identified as Shahrukh was arrested on August 23 and on Monday one Naeem alias Chhotu Khan was arrested.

The girl was set on fire for allegedly turning down a proposal after which petrol was poured on her and she was set ablaze. The accused had allegedly poured petrol on the woman through the window of her home when she was asleep and set her on fire.

Ankita Singh was cremated on Monday morning.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday ordered the Dumka administration to provide Rs 10 lakh assistance to the kin of the girl.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Soren also directed the proceedings against the accused arrested to be done from the fast-track court.

The Director General of Police has also been directed to give an early report on the progress of research by the ADG rank officer in the said case.

Meanwhile, Soren on Monday assured the "earliest" punishment to the arrested accused and also called for laws to "further strengthen the existing laws for such incidents".

