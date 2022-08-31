'AAP government in Punjab running away from fulfilling poll promises': Shekhawat

Home Nation

He claimed that in just five months, the public has started speaking against the AAP government's functioning.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (File Photo)

By PTI

MOHALI: Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday accused the ruling AAP in Punjab of "running away" from fulfilling the promises it made to the people ahead of the Assembly election earlier this year.

The AAP came to power in Punjab with a thumping majority, winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats.

But within 100 days of forming the government, it lost the by-election to the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat which was vacated by the chief minister, Shekhawat told reporters.

"The AAP government made big promises and showed dreams to the people of Punjab. But now, it is running away from fulfilling the same," Shekhawat alleged.

He claimed that in just five months, the public has started speaking against the AAP government's functioning.

"I have been told that in some villages, people have started showing 'no entry' boards to AAP leaders," the Union minister claimed.

About the BJP's focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shekhawat said the party has started an outreach programme and is strengthening itself in Punjab.

He said as an opposition party in the state, the BJP will highlight the state government's failures and will also showcase the policies of the Narendra Modi government.

Different union ministers and party senior leaders have been assigned Lok Sabha segments in the state, Shekhawat said, adding he has been assigned Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

The Union Minister also hinted at expansion in the organisational structure of the Punjab BJP but did not give any timeframe for this.

