AAP promises Rs 1,000 per month to women if voted to power in Himachal Pradesh

Sisodia announced the fourth 'guarantee of Kejriwal' at the event, which was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP will give Rs 1,000 per month to every woman aged above 18 years in Himachal Pradesh if it is voted to power in the state, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at Palampur in the election-bound state, the senior AAP leader termed his party's pre-poll "guarantee" of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women "stree samman rashi" and said it will empower all the women, including those pursuing higher education.

Sisodia announced the fourth "guarantee of Kejriwal" at the event, which was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

In the run-up to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls slated to be held later this year, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has announced free and quality education to every child, free healthcare services to everyone and Rs 1 crore to the kin of those soldiers from the state who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

"If the AAP is voted to power in the state, every woman above 18 years of age will be given stree samman rashi of Rs 1,000 per month," Sisodia told the gathering that mostly comprised women.

"Those studying in colleges can spend the money to buy books. Kejriwal's guarantee will help those girls realise their dreams," he said.

Amid the skyrocketing prices of various items, women will be able to buy fruits and milk for their children and "elderly mothers" will not have to depend on others to fulfil their needs, Sisodia said.

"Several women are finding it difficult to run their families due to the price rise. Daily expenditures are going up but the husband's salary is not increasing. If they get Rs 1,000, they will be able to buy milk and fruits for their children, elderly mothers would not have to depend on others to fulfil their needs," he said.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said the AAP does not make promises that it cannot honour and hit out at the Centre, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for imposing the Good and Services Tax (GST) on food items.

"Under the BJP rule, women are the worst sufferers. It has become difficult for the women to run their families due to the skyrocketing prices," he said.

The Punjab chief minister called upon women to support the AAP in the upcoming polls to bring a change in the hill state.

