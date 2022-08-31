Home Nation

Delhi court summons Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200 crore PMLA case

Fernandez, who was summoned by ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

Published: 31st August 2022 06:44 PM

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh took cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court on September 26, 2022.



ED's earlier charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused.

The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

ALSO READ | 'I'm powerful, I accept myself': Jacqueline Fernandez shares motivational quote amid ED trouble

According to ED, Fernandez and Fatehi, who were examined, had received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar.

ED stated Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar.

Statements of Fatehi were recorded on September 13 and October 14, 2021, and she also acknowledged having received gifts from the alleged conman and his actor wife Leena Paulose.

