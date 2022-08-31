'Did not receive any donation in excess of Rs 20,000 in 2018-19, 2020-21': NC to poll panel

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has informed the Election Commission that it did not receive any donation in excess of Rs 20,000 from individual donors and entities during financial years 2018-19 and 2020-21.

The party's contribution reports for the two fiscals were put in the public domain by the poll panel on Wednesday.

The two reports were received by the EC on August 22.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference is a recognised state party.

The party said it received "nil" contributions in excess of Rs 20,000 during FYs 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Section 29 C of the Representation of the People Act states that the treasurer of a political party or any other person authorised by it will prepare a report about the contribution in excess of Rs 20,000 received by the party from any person or other entities in a financial year.

The Election Commission had been pushing to do away with the limitation of Rs 20,000 to make it mandatory for parties to show on record all voluntary donations, irrespective of the sum.

