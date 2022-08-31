Ganesh Chaturthi: Communal clash breaks out in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: On Monday, at least 13 people were detained after a communal clash erupted in Vadodara during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession. Stone-pelting broke out when a procession carrying an idol of Lord Ganesh was passing through Panigate Darwaza. No one was injured. An FIR was registered against members of both sides on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly.

Meanwhile, five persons were arrested in Banaskantha district on Monday after complainant Rajesh Solanki, the brother of Haresh who belongs to Malgadh village in Deesa taluka, said he consumed poison on Saturday. Haresh was hospitalised in Palanpur in a critical condition. He was allegedly depressed after five persons “brainwashed” his wife, Chandrika, to get converted to Islam and moved a petition before the court in her name, seeking permission to live separately.

The accused allegedly pressured Haresh to either convert or pay Rs 25 lakh for getting reunited with his family. “A case has been registered against five members of the Sheikh family,” sub-inspector BG Suthar said. Earlier in the week, an FIR was registered on Friday after a woman told the police that her son had died by suicide after being force-fed beef by his live-in partner and her brother.

Rohit Singh had killed himself in Surat on June 27 after posting a suicide note on Facebook, which was brought to the notice of his illiterate family only recently. According to the FIR, Singh, a resident of Udhna area, hanged himself using a dupatta. After this, a complaint was lodged against Sonam Ali and her brother Mukhtar Zakir Ali. “We detained Sonam Ali from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday,” J.T. Sonara, ACP-B Div Surat, said.

Fir lodged

