Home Nation

'Government yet to decide on extending free foodgrains scheme beyond September': Finance Secretary

It was launched in March 2020 with an aim to mitigate hardships being faced by poor people in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 31st August 2022 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

tur, urad dal prices

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Secretary T V Somanathan on Wednesday said the government is yet to take a decision on extending PMGKAY under which 5 kilograms of foodgrains is provided free of cost to the poor.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) is to end on September 30.

It was launched in March 2020 with an aim to mitigate hardships being faced by poor people in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, the scheme has been extended several times.

The last extension is for six months and that ends on September 30.

"Decision is yet to be taken," Somanathan said in response to a question regarding extension of the PMGKAY.

In the last two years, around Rs 2. 6 lakh crore has been spent under the scheme and it will cost another Rs 80,000 crore with the extension of six months.

In March 2020, the Centre launched the scheme to provide free 5 kg foodgrains per person per month to over 80 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to reduce the hardships of people during the pandemic.

The free foodgrains are provided over and above the normal quota given under the NFSA at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 2-3 per kg.

Initially, in 2020-21, PMGKAY scheme was announced only for a period of three months of April, May and June 2020 (Phase-I).

Later, the government extended the scheme from July to November 2020 (Phase-II).

The Centre in April 2021 re-introduced the scheme for a period of two months of May and June 2021 (Phase-III) and extended it for another five months from July to November 2021 (Phase-IV).

The scheme was again extended from December 2021 to March 2022 (Phase-V).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMGKAY Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp