'If my family gets notice from central agencies, will fight it legally': Mamata

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that if her family members get a notice from any of the central probe agencies, she would fight it legally though it has become tough these days due to "BJP's interference".

Her comment came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a fresh summons to her nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before its officers on Friday in connection with its ongoing investigation into the coal smuggling scam.

Without elaborating, the TMC supremo also asserted that had she known earlier that politics would one day mean only mud-slinging and rumour-mongering, she would have quit it long back.

"If my family gets notice (from central agencies), I am not scared at all. I will fight it legally, though it has become tough these days because of the BJP's interference. I have faith in the judiciary," the chief minister told reporters here.

The TMC supremo said, "They (BJP) allege that the coal scam proceeds are going to Kalighat, but they don't name anyone. Is the money going to Maa Kali?" Banerjee lives in Kolkata's Kalighat area, famous for its Kali temple.

She said that checking smuggling through international borders is the responsibility of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Coal and cattle are under the Home minister. It's his responsibility," she said.

While Abhishek Banerjee, considered number 2 in the ruling party of West Bengal, was summoned in connection with the coal scam probe by the ED, another senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI for not cooperating with its investigation into the cattle scam.

"Cattle come from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Assam. I had stopped allowing cattle movement. Even during Covid, they (Centre) had asked us not to stop the movement of (vehicles carrying) cattle," she said.

The chief minister said she did not help anyone get properties illegally.

"If it is proved that I have encroached upon any property or helped someone (in my family) in doing that, it can be bulldozed. Demolish it, you don't have to take anyone's permission," she said.

Banerjee directed the chief secretary and the principal secretary of the Land and Revenue department to investigate the properties held in her name.

Alleging an exponential rise in the assets of relatives of Banerjee in recent years, a PIL filed before the Calcutta High Court on Monday sought an investigation into it by a central agency.

Banerjee said, "I do not take salary as the chief minister. Although I'm a seven-time MP, I do not take pension. My expenses are taken care of with the money I get from the sale of my books and paintings."

She also lambasted the media for allegedly transmitting news items in this connection without verifying the content.

Banerjee said, "You (Media) are labelling anybody you feel like as thieves without thinking twice. You are badmouthing others without evidence. Why are you (media) questioning how many houses one has or what is the value of his property?"

News items are appearing in a section of the media about the properties of TMC functionaries, especially after the arrest of Mondal and now suspended leader Partha Chatterjee who was apprehended by the ED in connection with the school jobs scam.

"Do not try to malign the TMC family or else we will not let you go scot-free," she said.

The TMC chief said she does not like the current trend of politics.

"I came into politics to serve the people. If I had found this dirty politics (earlier), I would have quit long back".

"Talking ill about others, spreading rumours and not showing minimum respect have become the practice in today's politics," she said.

Stating that she has not done anything wrong knowingly in her life, Banerjee said, "I fear even killing a mosquito. I do not want to see bloodshed. I do not go to see the body of near and dear ones."

The chief minister rejected allegations from several quarters that she went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi early this month to settle a deal with the BJP.

Her visit to New Delhi to attend several central government programmes followed the arrest of Partha Chatterjee.

"I don't go to anyone for setting. Everyone comes to me for setting. But actually, I am not fit for this," she said.

The CM said she met Modi to seek funds due to the state.

"I didn't go to ask for alms, I went to seek our own dues. What is the setting in asking for the state's dues?" she said.

