India may rush humanitarian aid to flood-hit Pakistan

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Pakistan reeling under unprecedented floods that have submerged one-third of the country and claimed at least 1,100 lives, India is considering sending aid to the neighbouring country on humanitarian grounds, sources told this newspaper.

“India has always extended humanitarian aid to countries in need,” points out an official, adding that a decision on assistance to Pakistan will be taken in a day or two. On Tuesday, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce sought permission from the Pakistan government to import vegetables from India. The floods have destroyed crops on thousands of acres.

The development comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was “saddened” to see the devastation in Pakistan and Pak Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said Islamabad was considering importing vegetables from India to deal with high prices and shortage.

If the BJP government decides to extend humanitarian aid to Pakistan, it will be the first time since 2014 that India will be doing so. India had sent aid to Pakistan during the 2010 floods and before that for the 2005 earthquake. Congress-led UPA government was in power on both occasions.

NEW DELHI: With Pakistan reeling under unprecedented floods that have submerged one-third of the country and claimed at least 1,100 lives, India is considering sending aid to the neighbouring country on humanitarian grounds, sources told this newspaper. “India has always extended humanitarian aid to countries in need,” points out an official, adding that a decision on assistance to Pakistan will be taken in a day or two. On Tuesday, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce sought permission from the Pakistan government to import vegetables from India. The floods have destroyed crops on thousands of acres. The development comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was “saddened” to see the devastation in Pakistan and Pak Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said Islamabad was considering importing vegetables from India to deal with high prices and shortage. If the BJP government decides to extend humanitarian aid to Pakistan, it will be the first time since 2014 that India will be doing so. India had sent aid to Pakistan during the 2010 floods and before that for the 2005 earthquake. Congress-led UPA government was in power on both occasions.