Home Nation

India may rush humanitarian aid to flood-hit Pakistan

“India has always extended humanitarian aid to countries in need,” point out an official, adding that a decision on assistance to Pakistan will be taken in a day or two.

Published: 31st August 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

An old man wades through a flooded street on the outskirts of Peshawar | ap

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With Pakistan reeling under unprecedented floods that have submerged one-third of the country and claimed at least 1,100 lives, India is considering sending aid to the neighbouring country on humanitarian grounds, sources told this newspaper.

“India has always extended humanitarian aid to countries in need,” points out an official, adding that a decision on assistance to Pakistan will be taken in a day or two. On Tuesday, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce sought permission from the Pakistan government to import vegetables from India. The floods have destroyed crops on thousands of acres.

The development comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was “saddened” to see the devastation in Pakistan and Pak Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said Islamabad was considering importing vegetables from India to deal with high prices and shortage.

If the BJP government decides to extend humanitarian aid to Pakistan, it will be the first time since 2014 that India will be doing so. India had sent aid to Pakistan during the 2010 floods and before that for the 2005 earthquake. Congress-led UPA government was in power on both occasions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Pakistan Flood
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp