Home Nation

IndiGo plane faces engine stall warning for few seconds on 'wake turbulence'

The mid-air incident happened for IndiGo's Guwahati-Mumbai flight that was operated with an Airbus 320 ceo plane on Monday.

Published: 31st August 2022 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

Indigo Flight, used for representation purposes. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

Indigo Flight, used for representation purposes. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Airbus plane operated by IndiGo faced "engine stall" warning for a few seconds as it flew into wake turbulence caused by a Boeing 777 aircraft that flew from the opposite side.

The mid-air incident happened for IndiGo's Guwahati-Mumbai flight that was operated with an Airbus 320 ceo plane on Monday.

IndiGo's aircraft "came into the wake turbulence of opposite traffic Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft" on Monday, a source at aviation regulator DGCA said.

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), every aircraft generates wake turbulence while in flight.

The wake turbulence is a function of an aircraft producing lift, resulting in the formation of two counter-rotating vortices trailing behind the aircraft.

Pressure differential over the wing surface generates lift, as per FAA website.

"Due to the turbulence engine #1 stall warning came and disappeared. No abnormality was observed in any other parameter and aircraft safely continued to the destination," the source said.

IndiGo did not comment on the incident.

Boeing 777 is a large aircraft and has a wingspan of 64.8 metres while Airbus 320 is a narrow-body plane with a wing span of 35.80 metres with sharklets, according to details available on the websites of the two aircraft makers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IndiGo
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp