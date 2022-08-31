More Trinamool leaders demand Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar's ouster

By PTI

KOLKATA: More TMC leaders lent their voice on Wednesday to the demand for ouster of Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar from the party for criticising the alleged corruption in it.

Several TMC leaders demanded that the former Prasar Bharati chief executive officer step down as parliamentarian and stop making "irresponsible remarks".

"If he (Sircar) feels suffocated, why is he not leaving the party and resigning as MP? You (Sircar) will enjoy the fruits of being an MP and criticise the same party which made you Rajya Sabha MP - both can't go hand in hand," senior TMC leader and West Bengal minister Tapas Ray said.

"People like Jawhar Sircar are baggage for the party and of no use to it. He must resign immediately," he said.

Sircar had said on Monday that a section of TMC is "completely rotten" and that the BJP cannot be fought in the 2024 general election with such elements.

Sircar, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bengal in 2021 on a TMC ticket after the resignation by Dinesh Trivedi, had recently said his friends and family had asked him to quit politics after party leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal were arrested by central investigating agencies in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment and cattle smuggling scandals respectively.

"People like Sircar, who have made no contribution either for the party or during its struggle but are at the forefront in enjoying the fruits of power should stop lecturing others. He spoke about his family and friends who have asked him to quit. Did he take their permission before accepting the offer to become the Rajya Sabha MP?" Ray questioned.

TMC chief spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray too hit out at Sircar and said people holding responsible positions must act responsibly.

Sircar declined to comment on the issue when contacted.

The TMC leadership is trying to speak to him, party sources said.

Taking note of the growing resentment in the party against Sircar, TMC had said on Tuesday that its disciplinary committee will look into the complaints.

Senior TMC leader and party MP Sougata Roy leading the attack against Sircar said on Tuesday that he should stop "trying to show himself as the epitome of morality" and should immediately resign from the parliament.

"He is free to leave the party, it won't have any impact. He has no contribution for TMC," he said.

The party should immediately initiate disciplinary action against him for violating party discipline, Roy demanded.

