MP shocker: Village watchman inflicts stab wounds on tribal girl over refusal to marry him

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 20-years-old girl is battling for life at a hospital in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, a day after being attacked by the village's watchman inside her house, allegedly over her refusal to marry him.

Both the girl and the watchman (of same age) are tribals only.

The shocking incident happened in Bangarda village in Mundi area of Khandwa district on Monday, while the girl was alone with her elder sister in the house.

"Both me and my younger sister were alone in the house, as our parents had gone to aunt's village. We were filling water in buckets inside the house. Just when I went inside the room, the watchman Babloo clbed into the house and attacked my sister. When she cried for help, I rushed out of the room, but was shocked to see her with profusely bleeding wounds in the neck and hands. By the time I rushed out, Babloo had fled," the injured woman's sister said at the hospital.

She further alleged that Babloo was stalking her sister and often abusing her verbally. "He was forcing her to marry him, but she refused, owing to which he attacked her."

The critically injured girl's father said that "Babloo jumped into the house, after climbing the boundary wall and attacked my daughter. He had been stalking and abusing her, after which we had raised the issue with the village panchayat secretary and Babloo's uncle. I had warned him of not troubling my daughter, but he took advantage of our absence and attacked my daughter inside the house."

According to Khandwa district police superintendent Vivek Singh, "despite a surgery by doctors, the girl continues to be critical. Our teams are conducting raids to nab the accused."

The accused, importantly, had got the village Kotwar's job on compassionate grounds after death of his watchman father.

BHOPAL: A 20-years-old girl is battling for life at a hospital in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, a day after being attacked by the village's watchman inside her house, allegedly over her refusal to marry him. Both the girl and the watchman (of same age) are tribals only. The shocking incident happened in Bangarda village in Mundi area of Khandwa district on Monday, while the girl was alone with her elder sister in the house. "Both me and my younger sister were alone in the house, as our parents had gone to aunt's village. We were filling water in buckets inside the house. Just when I went inside the room, the watchman Babloo clbed into the house and attacked my sister. When she cried for help, I rushed out of the room, but was shocked to see her with profusely bleeding wounds in the neck and hands. By the time I rushed out, Babloo had fled," the injured woman's sister said at the hospital. She further alleged that Babloo was stalking her sister and often abusing her verbally. "He was forcing her to marry him, but she refused, owing to which he attacked her." The critically injured girl's father said that "Babloo jumped into the house, after climbing the boundary wall and attacked my daughter. He had been stalking and abusing her, after which we had raised the issue with the village panchayat secretary and Babloo's uncle. I had warned him of not troubling my daughter, but he took advantage of our absence and attacked my daughter inside the house." According to Khandwa district police superintendent Vivek Singh, "despite a surgery by doctors, the girl continues to be critical. Our teams are conducting raids to nab the accused." The accused, importantly, had got the village Kotwar's job on compassionate grounds after death of his watchman father.