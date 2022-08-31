Rift in Punjab Congress widens as another MLA slams state party chief

Home Nation

Another party MLA Sandeep Jakhar from Abohar had already slammed Warring for ‘publicly rebuking’ a fellow legislator. 

By HARPREET BAJWA 
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: It seems Congress is not learning from its past mistakes, as the state unit of the party is plagued with infighting. Now a show-cause notice has been issued to three-time MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira for speaking against Punjab party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Khaira had asked the state party president to ‘not to waste the energy’ of party workers defending individuals. 

Another party MLA Sandeep Jakhar from Abohar had already slammed Warring for ‘publicly rebuking’ a fellow legislator.  Punjab party affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary has sent a show-cause notice to Khaira, MLA from Bholath, seeking a reply on his public statement against Warring. Khaira had stated that there are other burning issues in the state like the lumpy skin disease and farmers’ suicides.  

He had made these comments after the arrest of former Congress minister Bharat Bhusan Ashu, who is in the custody of the state vigilance bureau.  Khaira, who is also the All India Kisan Congresschairman, had made the statement after the arrest of former cabinet minister Ashu in an alleged food grain transportation scam.  

“I request @RajaBrar_INC not towaste party cadres energy over defending individuals as there’re tons ofburning issues facing Pb like Beadbi, farmer suicides, water logging, Lsd etc.I faced ED & bcoz i was truthful, Bholath voted me to Vidhan Sabha. If ourleaders r honest why worry? (sic),” Khaira had tweeted. 

Warring is ‘arrogant’
Recently Sandeep Jakhar party MLA from Abohar did not mince any words to say that Warring is “arrogant’’ after state congress chief replied to Khaira that one should not give suggestions when it is not asked for it”. 

