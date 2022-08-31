Home Nation

Rift wide open in Jharkhand, Soren sends Rahul SOS

This correspondent was the first to break the news on Monday night that they will be shifted to Raipur the next day.

Published: 31st August 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren with UPA MLAs at the Ranchi airport on Tuesday. The MLAs flew down to Raipur while Soren stayed back to run the government | pti

By Shahid Faridi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 32 MLAs of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand left for Raipur on Tuesday amid growing differences between the partners JMM and Congress over how to tide over the crisis following reports that the Election Commission has decided to disqualify Chief Minister Hemant Soren for holding an office of profit.

This correspondent was the first to break the news on Monday night that they will be shifted to Raipur the next day. The decision on Raipur was taken after two days of a tussle between the two parties. Soren wanted to send them to Kolkata. But Congress forced him to send them to Chhattisgarh, a state ruled by the party.

Soren had argued that since Kolkata was closer to his constituency Dumka, it would be easier for him to look after the MLAs. Soren shares an excellent rapport with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, whom he had reportedly sounded out about his plan to move the MLAs to her state. But the Congress flatly refused to allow Mamata to have any role in the matter.

It told Soren that MLAs have to be taken either to Raipur or to Jaipur. Differences have al s o emerged over Soren’s plan to stay in Ranchi along with the ministers, including four belonging to the Congress, so that the government continues to function smoothly.

Congress is opposed to the idea. An exasperated CM has complained to Rahul Gandhi about the problems faced by him, especially about the role of Congress general secretary in charge of Jharkhand Avinash Pande. Pande’s statements and actions have brought the difference between the two parties into the public domain.

Pande has had a chequered history as an AICC manager. He was AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan when Sachin Pilot walked out with 22 MLAs. When Pilot returned to Jaipur after his failed coup, one of his conditions was the removal of Pande as state in-charge, as the latter had aligned completely with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Pande was then dropped as party general secretary. 

BJP tries to fish in troubled waters
Hoping to exploit the growing schism, the BJP claimed the chief minister would be ousted and asked the ruling alliance MLAs to support a BJP-led government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Raipur JMM Hemant Soren
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp