Shah likely to visit poll-bound Jammu & Kashmir in September

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amid the commotion of resignations in the state Congress party, and with the first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir coming into clearer view, Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to make a visit to J&K in September-end. He would be addressing four public rallies, two each in Kashmir and Jammu, during the two-day visit, a senior BJP leader told this newspaper.

“He will stay for a day each in Kashmir and Jammu,” the leader said. Shah will also hold meetings with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, top officials and state BJP leaders. He will review the security and developmental situation in the UT, and also discuss with local leaders the preparations for the first Assembly elections in J&K.

This would be the home minister’s second visit to the state this year. In March, he had visited Jammu to attend the 83rd CRPF Raising Day function. Before that, he undertook a 4-day visit in October last year, which was his first here after the abrogation of Article 370. During his visit last year, Shah had said he will talk to the people of Kashmir instead of talking to Pakistan.

