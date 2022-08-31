Supreme Court closes Gujarat 2002 riots cases, calls them infructuous

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed all the proceedings related to 2002 Gujarat riots in which it had appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for conducting investigation and prosecution in nine major cases.

Noting that the trial in eight out of nine cases was over and final arguments were going on in trial court in Naroda Gaon, the bench of CJI UU Lalit, S R Bhat and JB Pardiwala disposed the cases as infructuous.

“Since all the matters have now become infructuous, this court is of the view that this court need not entertain these petitions any longer. The matters are therefore disposed of as having become infructuous,” the court said in its order.

It also directed for concluding the trial pending in Naroda Gaon in accordance with law. “It is however directed that the trial with respect to Naroda Gaon be taken to conclusion in accordance with law and to that extent, the SIT appointed by this court, is certainly entitled to take appropriate steps in the accordance with law,” court’s order said.

The SC’s order had come in petitions filed by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) post-Godhra riots wherein they had sought for an independent probe. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi informed the bench that the trial in only one matter was pending and all the other matters were at appellate stage either before the SC or HC.

Advocate Aparna Bhat also the SC that there was nothing left to be decided in the cases now. Bhat however added that Teesta Setalvad whose NGO had moved an application before the SC for probe into the cases seeking protection was pending.

Also in top court

Court folds babri case proceedings

The Supreme Court ordered for closure of all the contempt proceedings initiated by Mohammad Aslam Bhure (now passed away) against UP govt officials and leadres like Uma Bharti, M M Joshi, Sadhvi Ritambara, Vinay Katiyar and others.

Halala, polygamy trial begins

The 5-judge bench of SC began hearing petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Muslim Personal Law practices of polygamy and nikah halala and issued notices to NCW, NCM & NHRC.

Bhushan contempt case closed

The SC closed a contempt case initiated against advocate Prashant Bhushan and former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal related to a 2009 interview where he had said half of the past 16 CJIs were corrupt.

Simi ban: cente to file reply in 4 weeks

The SC on Tuesday granted the Central government last opportunity to file its response in a plea related to review of periodic ban on Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for terror activities. The bench asked Centre to respond within 4 weeks.

