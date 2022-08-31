Home Nation

Supreme Court closes Gujarat 2002 riots cases, calls them infructuous

It also directed for concluding the trial pending in Naroda Gaon in accordance with law. 

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed all the proceedings related to 2002 Gujarat riots in which it had appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for conducting investigation and prosecution in nine major cases.  

Noting that the trial in eight out of nine cases was over and final arguments were going on in trial court in Naroda Gaon, the bench of CJI UU Lalit, S R Bhat and JB Pardiwala disposed the cases as infructuous.

“Since all the matters have now become infructuous, this court is of the view that this court need not entertain these petitions any longer. The matters are therefore disposed of as having become infructuous,” the court said in its order. 

It also directed for concluding the trial pending in Naroda Gaon in accordance with law. “It is however directed that the trial with respect to Naroda Gaon be taken to conclusion in accordance with law and to that extent, the SIT appointed by this court, is certainly entitled to take appropriate steps in the accordance with law,” court’s order said.

The SC’s order had come in petitions filed by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) post-Godhra riots wherein they had sought for an independent probe. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi informed the bench that the trial in only one matter was pending and all the other matters were at appellate stage either before the SC or HC.

Advocate Aparna Bhat also the SC that there was nothing left to be decided in the cases now. Bhat however added that Teesta Setalvad whose NGO had moved an application before the SC for probe into the cases seeking protection was pending. 

