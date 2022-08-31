Home Nation

Two Idgah grounds: Ganesh festival on at Hubballi, not in Bengaluru

Two petitions opposing permission to hold Ganesh Chaturthi festival at two Idgah grounds in Karnataka drew two different rulings on Tuesday.

Published: 31st August 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnal deployed at the disputed Idgah Maidan, at Chamrajpet area in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Two petitions opposing permission to hold Ganesh Chaturthi festival at two Idgah grounds in Karnataka drew two different rulings on Tuesday. While the Supreme Court disallowed the use of the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet for the Ganesh festival, the Karnataka High Court in a late night sitting refused to stay the municipality permission to the Vinakaya event in Hubballi.

A Supreme Court bench of justices Indira Banerjee, A S Oka and M M Sundresh asked both the parties Karnataka State Board of Auqaf, Central Muslim Association of Karnataka and the state of Karnataka to maintain status quo. “Maintain status quo for some days. You can hold your pooja somewhere else,” Justice Indira Banerjee said.

“200 years, whatever was not held, so maintain the status quo. 200 years it has not been done. No Ganesh festival on this land,” Justice Oka added. Earlier in the day, since a two-judge bench of justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia was divided on the matter, it referred the case to Chief Justice of India U U Lalit. The CJI constituted the three-judge bench after senior advocate Dushyant Dave made an urgent mention, saying if the matter is not heard on Tueday itself, status quo of 200 years there will be disturbed.

The Hubballi case was heard by HC judge Ashok S Kinagi at 10 pm. In his interim order, he said the Chamarajpet and Hubbali cases were dissimilar, as the former was a title suit, while the latter plot belonged to the Dharwad municipality. Besides, the Hubballi land was not covered under the Places of Worship Act, 1991, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Ganesh Chaturthi Supreme Court Karnataka High Court Hubballi Bengaluru Idgah Maidan
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp