Visually impaired MP youth bags Rs 45 lakh job offer from Microsoft

"Since childhood, it has been my dream to become a successful engineer, but owing to Glaucoma-related limitations, I knew that I won’t be able to make it branches like mechanical, civil, chemical."

Published: 31st August 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Microsoft

For representational purpose. (File Image | AP)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Stephen Hawking’s famous words, “Disability need not be an obstacle to success,” have been proved correct by 25-year-old Yash Sonkiya.

A young software engineer in Indore, conquering his congenital Glaucoma (which caused irreversible blindness since birth), has bagged a prized job from global Information and Technology (IT) firm Microsoft. He got an offer of Rs 45 lakh per annum after clearing an online test and three rounds of interviews between March and June this year.

Yash Sonkiya is 25 years old

The eldest among three children of district court canteen head Yashpal Sonkiya and housewife Yogita Sonkiya, Yash is now readying to join Microsoft at its Bengaluru campus as a software engineer soon. He will start his work from home with his long-time aid, the screen reader software.

Importantly, Yash wasn’t placed with the IT major through any campus interview, but applied for working with Microsoft on his own, after which through his analytical skills via coding, he succeeded in clearing the online test and three rounds of interviews.

“Since childhood, it has been my dream to become a successful engineer, but owing to Glaucoma-related limitations, I knew that I won’t be able to make it branches like mechanical, civil, chemical, metallurgical or mining engineering. So, I zeroed in on computers right from school days and completed the B.Tech last year from Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology, Indore,” Yash told TNIE.

Proud of eldest son’s achievement, father Yashpal and mother Yogita Sonkiya said, “Yash always wanted to become an engineer. Eight eye surgeries in the first seven years of his life failed to reverse the congenital deformity. We only encouraged him with an innate feeling that he won’t be able to achieve his dream. But as he grew up, his fascination for electronics gave him a new name ‘Chalta Phirta computer’. With his sheer perseverance and god-gifted analytical skills, he has achieved what he had aspired for.”

