Bail denied to NCP leader Nawab Malik

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court refused bail to former Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik in an alleged money laundering case linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Pronouncing the order, the special judge said the two conditions laid down under section 45 of the PMLA were not satisfied. Section 45 says that a court can grant bail in PMLA cases if there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accused is not prima facie guilty of the offence, and he or she shall not commit any offense if released.

The court also relied on the statements of witnesses and said there was continued possession of the tainted property. The court had reserved his order on the bail plea on November 14 after hearing lengthy arguments.

