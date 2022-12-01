Home Nation

Can jallikattu be allowed in any form, wonders apex court

Published: 01st December 2022 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Bull taming, jallikattu

Representational image (File photo| KK Sundar, EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hearing the pleas challenging the laws enacted by Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka allowing jallikattu and bullock cart races, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court said the ultimate question is whether jallikattu, considered by many as cruelty to animals, can be allowed in any form.

The lawyers appearing for petitioners told a Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph that allowing something which is cruel to an animal cannot be permitted.

The bench emphasised submissions by the state that jallikattu does not violate the principles of compassion, nor does it violate the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act norms. Tamil Nadu submitted that bulls in jallikattu are treated with care. 

Senior advocate Shyam Divan appearing for the petitioners said, “Bulls form a homogenous class. You cannot create a sub-group or a sub-class and treat them separately. 

