Cancer cases likely to go up by over 12% between ’20 & ’25, says ICMR

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One in nine Indians is likely to have cancer in their lifetime as the disease may increase by 12.8% from 2020 to 2025, according to the ICMR. All kinds of cancer cases are likely to rise by 27.7% from 2015 to 2025, as per the study published in ICMR’s Indian Journal of Medical Research latest November issue.

In males, all cancers are likely to increase to 7,63,575 in 2025 from 6,01,737 in 2015, while in females, all cancers are likely to rise to 8,06,218 in 2025 from 6,27,202 in 2015. The highest cases of cancers were reported in the age group of 40-64 years. Above 40 years, lung cancer was the top most common cancer among males, while breast cancer topped females in all age groups. Above 65 years, prostate (12.3%) was the second top cause of cancer after lung (13.1%) in males.

Among kids (0-14 years), lymphoid leukaemia (blood and bone marrow cancer) was leading among both boys and girls, ahead of nervous system. The projected leading cancer cases of the lung and breast are 81,219 and 2,32,832 in males and females, respectively, for 2025.

“The cancer incidence is continuing to increase in India. The new estimates will help plan cancer prevention and control activities through the intervention of early detection, risk reduction and management,” said the study. “In India, the incidence of cancer cases is likely to increase from 1.46 million in 2022 to 1.57 million in 2025,” it added.

