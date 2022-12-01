Home Nation

CBI searches in Delhi, Tiruchirappalli in online circulation of child sexual abuse material case

The agency has registered two separate cases related to CSAM circulation on the basis of inputs provided by Interpol, they said.

Published: 01st December 2022 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI in conducting searches at two locations in Delhi and Tiruchirappalli on Thursday in connection with cases related to online dissemination of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), officials said.

The agency started the operation early this morning, they said.

