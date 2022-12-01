Home Nation

Chinese intrusions into Indian Ocean not uncommon: Indian Navy

Southern Naval Command (SNC) chief, Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, said the Indian Navy keeps surveillance in the region through satellites and maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

Published: 01st December 2022 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Ocean

(Representational Image)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Indian Navy on Wednesday said it keeps surveillance over the Indian Ocean Region where "the Chinese intrusions are not uncommon" and asserted that the force was committed to protect the country's interest in the strategic area.

Southern Naval Command (SNC) chief, Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, said the Indian Navy keeps surveillance in the region through satellites and maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

His statement comes amid reports that a Chinese spy vessel has entered the Indian Ocean Region for the second time in the past few months.

"The Chinese intrusions into the Indian Ocean region are not uncommon. They have been here for quite some time..I must assure you that we keep our areas of interest under surveillance throughout. We do that using a variety of means...," SNC chief told reporters here in response to a query on the news reports on the Chinese spy vessel reaching Sri Lankan port.

He said the Navy also keeps surveillance through satellites, maritime reconnaissance aircraft and also with the cooperation of the Coast Guard and their ships.

"I would say that these (Chinese) movements or their presence doesn't go unnoticed," he said.

Three months ago, a Chinese ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship had berthed at Sri Lanka's southern port of Hambantota.

On August 13, the Sri Lankan government had granted port access to the vessel from August 16 to 22 on condition that it will keep the Automatic Identification System (AIS) switched on within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the country and no scientific research would be conducted in its waters.

India had flagged the ship's technical capability and expressed worries about the purpose of its visit.

New Delhi was concerned about the possibility of the ship's tracking systems attempting to snoop on Indian installations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern Naval Command (SNC) Indian Ocean Region Chinese intrusions
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp